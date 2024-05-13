Share · View all patches · Build 14350486 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 15:09:40 UTC by Wendy

We have made several bug fixes and improvements to make the game experience safer and bug free.

The following fixes and improvements have been made:

wrong font replaced to the correct one: a title text had a wrong font in the UI to select a random world. secure currency system: We have implemented new security measures against currency hacking. Unfortunately, these changes have resulted in a reset of all existing currencies. new level achieved UI has been added: Previously, when you reached a new level, you were not notified that a new level had been reached. Now a UI will tell you when you reach a new level. instructions and keyboard guides have been edited: In the guide in the first world, the text has been edited to make the guide as easy to understand as possible. In addition, the key assignment for sneaking has been added to the keyboard guides. fixed graphical errors: In the second world, there was an obstacle that flickered. This graphical bug has now been fixed. purchase options have been added to the Season Shop: Clicking on a plus will display purchase options, for further acquisition of points. Two offers are currently available, which can also be accessed normally in the store. general improvements in the UI: We have made many different UI improvements in various scenes. further bug fixes: Many small, other bugs have been reworked.

If you have any further bugs, please contact our support.

Thank you very much!