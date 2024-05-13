Gatekeeper is Available in Early Access!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Gatekeepers!

We appreciate your support throughout our development journey!

You can purchase the game here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2106670/Gatekeeper/

Check out our two amazing bundles!

Gatekeeper x Brotato

Take control of Brotato, a potato armed to the teeth battling alien invaders, and embark on a journey with Gatekeeper to reclaim the Heart of the Universe from robotic hordes.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/39684/SURVIVE_AS_LONG_AS_YOU_CAN/

The developers of Brotato have just unveiled a new DLC called "Brotato: Abyssal Terrors" along with an exciting update for up to 4-player local co-op, set to arrive later this summer.

Gatekeeper x Soulstone Survivors

Battle the Lords of the Void, collect Soulstones, ascend to godhood in Soulstone Survivors and join the quest to reclaim the stolen Heart of the Universe, battling hordes of machine enemies in Gatekeeper.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/39997/Shoot__Survive/

If you want to support our team, the Deluxe Edition is available for you:

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/41566/Gatekeeper__Deluxe_Edition/

The Deluxe Edition includes a game copy, exclusive Golden skin for the Gatekeepers and a full game's OST, written by Ilya Nasyrov.

Thank you,

Gravity Lagoon