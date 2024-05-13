 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tlatoani: Prologue update for 13 May 2024

Patch 7 is live for build 1.3.1

Share · View all patches · Build 14350363 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 15:09:42 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Ensured that version-display is extracted directly from change-log
  • Fix for crash in UI related to missing good-icons
  • Fix for crash when placing causeways at the map's edge
  • Improved consistency of farm-plot claims among farm-sheds
  • Added chillis as resource on random maps
  • General measures to reduce memory consumption, especially when generating random maps

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2925281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link