- Ensured that version-display is extracted directly from change-log
- Fix for crash in UI related to missing good-icons
- Fix for crash when placing causeways at the map's edge
- Improved consistency of farm-plot claims among farm-sheds
- Added chillis as resource on random maps
- General measures to reduce memory consumption, especially when generating random maps
Tlatoani: Prologue update for 13 May 2024
Patch 7 is live for build 1.3.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
