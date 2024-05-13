Roboom Coming to Early Access on 19 May

Greetings, all Visicons!

We wholeheartedly thank everyone who has participated in Roboom's journey, to every person who has fought for the Holistic Union. After all these months, we have finally reached the next evolution of Roboom with Early Access!

Here's a summary of everything new in Roboom:

🚀Additions:

* New Weapons & Weapons Box Magic



5 New Self-Realization Weapons have been added! These are Ishin, Tinemen Yalquzaq, Seraphos Gun, and Tonton! You can see some of them here:



From shooting lasers to sucking life, all these weapons have special abilities. Try all of them out and see which one is the best!

* 🦗4th Boss



Zarakon, The Parasite King a false god of his subordinates, The Parasite King is the 4th boss Warriors will face in the Robocon Universe. He will have many foes preceding him, from laser-beaming arachnids to leeches sucking life, yet he himself is not truly a Robocon, but something from another existence.

* Korean Localization

로보콘 유니버스에서 안녕하세요!



Roboom now has got a Korean localization, initially covering most of the fundamentals of the game, soon to expand into the whole game!

⤴️Improvements:

🎮Roboom Virtual Keyboard & Full Controller Support:



Now Roboom supports full-controller gameplay, whether you are using a Deck, Xbox-Controller, PS-Controller, or any other device, you can now play Roboom without needing a keyboard our mouse! You will see the correct glyphs, and Roboom Virtual Keyboard will help with keyboard input.

Stay tuned everyone! More is coming to the Robocon Universe, and remember what Visicons say: For Our Vision, Never Give Up!