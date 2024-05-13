 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

骷髅大战 update for 13 May 2024

Game completion comes to a new level

Share · View all patches · Build 14350316 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 15:09:38 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

If you haven't opened Skull Wars in a few weeks or months, trust me it's a much different game now than it was before, and the gameplay experience, art and sound have risen to new heights!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2786161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link