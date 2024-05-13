 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ASTROSWARM update for 13 May 2024

ASTROSWARM - 1.0.3 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 14350246 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 15:09:36 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug (for real this time!) in which the game would crash during the final level if the player has an enemy on-kill bomb effect activate upon killing the boss
  • Increased the difficulty of Level 6's EX mode

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2664721
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 2664722
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 2664723
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link