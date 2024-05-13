- Fixed a bug (for real this time!) in which the game would crash during the final level if the player has an enemy on-kill bomb effect activate upon killing the boss
- Increased the difficulty of Level 6's EX mode
ASTROSWARM update for 13 May 2024
ASTROSWARM - 1.0.3 Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2664721
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 2664722
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 2664723
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update