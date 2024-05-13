 Skip to content

Shadow of the Depth update for 13 May 2024

0.9.2.6 Update Notes

0.9.2.6 Update Notes
Last edited 13 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates

  • Increase the player's evade distance and adjust the character's evade animation. (Short press for short evade distance and short cooldown; long press for longer distance and longer cooldown.)
  • Add current level display to the character selection screen and include a manual entry in the menu.
  • Add another second-stage form to the third Boss and increase its health.
  • Remove the bleeding debuff in the hard difficulty.
  • Some passive skills will no longer trigger the Ginzo's ability to block projectiles.

Bug fixes.

