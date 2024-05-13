0.9.2.6 Update Notes

Updates
- Increase the player's evade distance and adjust the character's evade animation. (Short press for short evade distance and short cooldown; long press for longer distance and longer cooldown.)
- Add current level display to the character selection screen and include a manual entry in the menu.
- Add another second-stage form to the third Boss and increase its health.
- Remove the bleeding debuff in the hard difficulty.
- Some passive skills will no longer trigger the Ginzo's ability to block projectiles.
Bug fixes.
Changed files in this update