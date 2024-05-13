Update 0.1.15! Exploding UIs

///NEW

-new shop vendor: Clone Hut

-new shop vendor: Book Emporium

-new shop vendor: Gunbucks

-new relic: Farewell Card

-new relic: Meathead

///BALANCE

-weapon mod Recycler has reduced temp shield gain

-can't pick same god twice when choosing Heresy option from God Altar

-changed how enemy Stun resist works, making them harder to chain stun

///TWEAKS

-pressing right click or escape on main menu no longer closes game

-main UI art has been improved

-revives now have a visual HUD element above the HP bar, near the heart

-weapon mod Rat Poison has been optimized for better performance

-shop vendors now have a coin spent effect

-buying shop items now has a coin spent effect

-XP UI has a new effect

-God XP UI has a new effect

-reloading and instant reloading now have UI effects

-using active relics now has a small animation on the UI

-organs on UI are now animated and react to different things

///FIXES

-fixed minions becomings perma-slowed when you're slowed (thanks dave)

-picking Heresy then switching gods now resets XP growth rate (thanks dave)

-fixed heresy boss showing up even if you didn't pick a god (thanks dave)

-fixed killing gun vendors making all weapons on floor free (thanks dave)

-fixed crash with shield mod (thanks dave)

-fixed Music Volume not working properly

-fixed bug where selling weapon with move crit mod reduced crit chance (thanks Silver)

