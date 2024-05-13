Woodland Wonders - a brand new Decorative Pack has landed!

Hi there, Birders!

How have you been? We hope you had a wonderful weekend. We also hope you’re ready to decorate (or redecorate) your Wingspan experience, because there’s an entirely new Decoration Pack landing today! It’s called…

The Woodland Wonders Decorative Pack

…and just as the name suggests, this forest-filled and plant-packed bag of wonders includes both backgrounds and avatars representing various iconic forests of the world, as well as the denizens that dwell within. For example, you’ll be able to explore the Boreal Forest - haven amidst the harsh northern frosts and home to the Sable, or take a trip to red-hot Africa, where you'll encounter the long-necked Giraffe in a Baobab Forest full of massive trees.

But that’s just a part of what you’ll be able to find hiding in the thicket. The pack contains 6 forest backgrounds and 6 thematic player portraits featuring all kinds of beautiful animals, one for each of the new backdrops. Here’s the full list of what’s included:

Backgrounds

Boreal Forest

Evergreen Forest

Broadleaf Forest

Baobab Forest

Jungle Rainforest

Sequoia Forest

Player Portraits

Sable

Frog

Otter

Giraffe

Superb Bird of Paradise

Possum

With these, you’ll be able to make your Wingspan experience even greener! And with green being the color associated with feelings such as balance, serenity, and joy, your cozy preserves will become even more relaxing than ever.

There’s one more new background available, and this one’s free for everyone, forever!

It’s one that might evoke memories of some faraway, fantastic places with the cozy little huts hidden away among the green, grassy hills.

We invite you to visit these lush biomes filled with trees, plants, and tranquility. Let us know what you think and most importantly - enjoy your time spent in the game!