Backyard Romance Update!

Hey everyone! We have a new update for Sinners Landing. We're taking a break from balancing the combat minigame and fixing bugs to roll out a new content update, this time centered on Roselyn and the inn.

We even ask Pog for some of her assistance, because who else should we ask for crafting weaponry in Sinners Landing?

As we help Roselynn around, we get a deeper look into who she is, and we come to figure out more of her backstory, character, and even her body. We also get to make her portrait now too!

A huge thanks to all the players who've sent us bug reports and helped us test.

For now, enjoy your date with Roselynn!