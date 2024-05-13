Major Patch 4 !

Hello, detectives !

Here we are, the release of the final acts of The Elliot Brown Case : The 5th and 6th acts !

With it come some various gameplay and text fixes.

Patchnote

Additions :

Act 5 added.

Act 6 added.

Bug fixes :

Mind Palace's zoom speed can reach now reach 0 (and thus be stopped).

Card combo indicator is now properly refreshed when a card is revealed.

Improvements :

The delay before hints is reset after each interaction.

Do you have any question ? If so, ask them in the Discord, right below this announcement or even in the Community Hub!

Have a good business, detective.

The Destiny Card team