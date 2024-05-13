Major Patch 4 !

Hello, detectives !
Here we are, the release of the final acts of The Elliot Brown Case : The 5th and 6th acts !
With it come some various gameplay and text fixes.
Patchnote
Additions :
- Act 5 added.
- Act 6 added.
Bug fixes :
- Mind Palace's zoom speed can reach now reach 0 (and thus be stopped).
- Card combo indicator is now properly refreshed when a card is revealed.
Improvements :
- The delay before hints is reset after each interaction.
Do you have any question ? If so, ask them in the Discord, right below this announcement or even in the Community Hub!
Have a good business, detective.
The Destiny Card team
Changed files in this update