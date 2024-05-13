 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Elliot Brown Case update for 13 May 2024

Major Patch 4 !

Share · View all patches · Build 14349724 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 16:33:09 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, detectives !

Here we are, the release of the final acts of The Elliot Brown Case : The 5th and 6th acts !
With it come some various gameplay and text fixes.

Patchnote

Additions :

  • Act 5 added.
  • Act 6 added.

Bug fixes :

  • Mind Palace's zoom speed can reach now reach 0 (and thus be stopped).
  • Card combo indicator is now properly refreshed when a card is revealed.

Improvements :

  • The delay before hints is reset after each interaction.

Do you have any question ? If so, ask them in the Discord, right below this announcement or even in the Community Hub!

Have a good business, detective.

The Destiny Card team

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1938721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link