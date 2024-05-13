Major Update - Master of Machines

Hello Survivors!

Today we are once again bringing the Prologue back in sync with the main game with the latest update, Master of Machines, which introduces a new Void Hunter to the main game, the Engineer!



While the Engineer will not make an appearance in the Prologue, this update also brings quite a few usability improvements and fixes that should make your experience considerably smoother!

If you have not checked out the full game yet, it is a great time to get started! Your progress in the Prologue is carried over to the main game so rest assured that all of your soulstones, weapons and skill tree will be there!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2066020/Soulstone_Survivors/

We continue adding a ton of new content to the full game and we hope you will give it a try! We hope you enjoy the game and if you have any feedback or suggestions, you can join our Discord Server and speak directly with the devs!

Best wishes,

- Soulstone Team