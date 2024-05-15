 Skip to content

Call of the Wild: The Angler™ update for 15 May 2024

Patch 1.6.7 is Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 14349627 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 12:13:14 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Our 1.6.7 update is here! Coming to The Angler are some quality of life updates and heavily requested community features.

Let’s dive into the details!

Features & Quality of Life Improvements

Multiple Fish Baiting

With Multiple Fish Baiting, more than one fish may attempt to bite your bait, making for a more realistic fishing experience.

Time of Day Selection

When choosing a reserve, you will have access to the Time of Day Selection menu. You can select between Any, Morning, Daytime, Evening or Night.

  • Dev Team’s Note: When playing Online and you select a time of day they would like to play at, the game will do its best to place you at the selected time. If there are no slots available at the selected time then it will place you at the closest previous time slot available.

Example: If you select night time but there are no servers available, you should be placed into the closest slot available which should be Evening.

When playing offline you will always be placed into your selected time of day.

Updated Fish Viewer Screen

The Fish Viewer Screen in the Handbook has been updated to allow you to look at our fish models in full 3D!

Dev Team’s Note: If you go to the handbook, you can now use your mouse or controller to rotate the fish models.

Patch Notes

  • You will now see a message in the top right of the screen when your game is syncing Time of Day to the server
  • You will now see a status of online/offline in the top right of the screen to indicate your multiplayer status.
  • Fixed an issue where the game would occasionally crash when you take out your rod after being respawned in a "safe" location.
  • And other small, miscellaneous bug fixes and quality of life updates.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Tortoise Depot 1408612
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 1408614
  • Loading history…
