Patch 1.3.0

MAJOR FIXES
- We have pre-emptively fixed an issue with the “Buy All Cosmetics” Achievement & Trophy. This should now work even if we remove and add items from the Cosmetics menu.
- We have fixed issues with the “Explode on Impact” and “Boobytrap” Grenade Launcher upgrades: these should now be much easier to use.
- We have resolved issues with the “Life Drain” and “Vampiric Damage” permanent upgrades! These should now FOR SURE work as indented:
- Life Drain should have a 50% chance of triggering and give a small amount of HP back.
- Vampiric Damage should have a 100% chance of triggering and give a slightly larger amount of HP back, but you also take more damage from enemy attacks.
CHANGES
- We have added much more sounds in the hangar and in -game, so keep an ear out!
- Queen makes sounds when changing phases.
- Hangar buttons now make sounds consistently
- Equipping weapons, cosmetics and upgrades now make some noise!
- The mechs in the victory scene now make some noise!
- You will get a unique noise after picking an upgrade in-game depending on their rarity.
- The Slicer and Droughtwave upgrades now have SFX!
- You now get a sound when being invited to join a game and receive a friend request!
- We added a sound to our error pop-up, but hopefully you won’t hear that one a lot :wink:.
- We have added a new screen to the mech stats panel! You can now see a list of all upgrades you have acquired throughout your Run!
- We have improved stability across the board (We realize this is vague but it’s just code refactoring and guard clauses: most actual fixes were contained in the previous Hotfix patch.)
- Purchasing an item while having an empty equipment slot equipped now automatically equips that item.
- We have added lights to the mech’s headlights in the Hangar!
- Bugparts now no longer get collected if your tank is full, giving your partner a chance to pick more up!
- Now that Life Drain and Vampiric Damage have been fixed, we’ve tuned their numbers a bit:
- Life Drain has a 50% chance to convert 3% of damage done to mech health. (aka: for each 1000 damage you deal you should heal 15 hp.)
- Vampiric damage has 100% chance to convert 10% of damage done to mech health. (aka: for each 1000 damage you deal, you deal 900 damage and heal 100 health.) BUT also enemies do double damage to you. (NOTE: This is meant to give a “safe” and “unsafe” option, one that supports a little bit constantly, and one with high risk-reward.)
- Made it possible to shoot through fences in maps that have fences.
- The Grenade Launcher has been buffed from 160 to 210 (Note: We received feedback that the Grenade Launcher was quite underpowered compared to the Flak, especially after a few good upgrades. This should make the damage more reliable; from two grenades barely killing a 300hp Grunt to two grenades for sure killing a 300hp Grunt and heavily damaging the ones around it):
- Grenade direct hit damage has been uptuned from 60 to 80.
- Grenade AOE damage has been uptuned from 100 to 130.
MINOR FIXES
- We have fixed issues with our enemy navigation, which was causing enemies to get stuck in place.
- We fixed an issue when equipping the “Empty” item: this should now be much easier to use.
- We have implemented various smaller UI fixes:
- The microphone icons have gotten an update.
- Fixed the Spewer boss missing SFX for their laser attack.
- Fixed wall visuals in The Abyss
- Fixed an issue with the slicer upgrades no showing particles correctly.
- Drastically reduced the the “Immune” text spam when hitting bosses with weapons like Laser and Flamethrower.
- Fixed some surplus text in subtitles.
- Downtuned the particles related to Lifesteal upgrades (they should now accurately convey the amount gained)
- We have fixed some floor colliders having the wrong mask causing loot to fall through floors (Tangled Nest).
- Removed a surplus spawn point in The Yard which causing players to spawn outside of the map.
Changed files in this update