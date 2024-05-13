Major Update: Master of Machines

Hello Survivors! :cozyroe:



This update brings quite a few major improvements that have been resquested by the community, so without further ado, here is the full list of changes for the Master of Machines update!

New Character - The Engineer

The master of machines seeks Soulstones to power his latest creations! Use powerful turrets and mechanical allies to decimate the corrupt creatures of the Void! Supply yourself and your allies with endless ammunition and even launch portable nukes for ultimate destruction!







New Weapon Upgrade system

The Blacksmith has discovered new ancient techniques for improving your weapons of choice. After crafting all weapons available to a character, you can now upgrade these weapons to reach new, unprecedented levels of power.

Damage Breakdown improvements

The damage breakdown window now has two new additional tabs, where you can view the healing done from all sources and the damage done by your damaging passive skills, so you can take a deeper look to understand where your damage is coming from.

General changes and fixes:

New menu notifications to make it easier to know what is new that requires your attention, such as new runes, maps, etc;

New achievements tab to make it easier to find which achievements you just unlocked and what rewards you got;

Runes that grant bonuses when you are standing still no longer consider knockbacks as movement, only actual input;

Added a new option to disable Buff Status icons during gameplay;

New character stats to increase Mineral and Loot gains during a match (currently only used with the Engineer);

New sound effects for weapon and character selection, as well as quite a few adjustments around skill sound effects;

Visual effects adjustments on loads of skills;

Added "Frontal" type to the skill "Flurry";

Replaced the "Frontal" type from the skill "On Guard" with the “Area” type;

Static summon skills like totems and others will now properly relocate when re-summoned, instead of being destroyed and re-created;

Fixed a few issues in the Profile screen which could cause errors in rare scenarios;

Fixed the area of the Elite Scorpion dealing damage in an area larger than intended;

Fixed Living Weapon and Fiery Blades being easier to kill than intended;

Fixed Jupiter Spear not having the "Chain" tag;

Fixed Smoke Bomb becoming invisible if visibility settings were at the minimum;

Fixed an issue where visibility settings would reset when restarting the game if they were at the minimum;

Fixed issue where Wild Strike would give Bulwark when it should only give Finesse;

Fixed issue where the Hound Master dogs would not be healed properly by picking up food;

Fixed issue where Assassin Enclave skill would cause massive frame drops;

Fixed issue where Poison Puddle would not add Poison-related passives to the pool of passive skills;

Fixed issue where Twin Daggers and other skills would decrease visibility considerably even at very low visibility settings;

Fixed issue where sometimes certain skills would not properly show in the Damage Breakdown popup;

As always, we would like to thank you very much for your support and feedback! We continue working on loads of HUGE new features for 2024, and we are super excited about everything coming. And, if you run into any issues with the game, don't hesitate to reach out! We will see you in the next one!

~Soulstone Team