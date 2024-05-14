Optimization & Improvements #3

Share · View all patches · Build 14349449 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 13:32:07 UTC by Wendy

Greetings Hunters!

Here is a small patch with couple bug fixes to shelter icons. Happy hunting!

Fixed an issue where shelter icons colors were wrong

Fixed an issue where shelter icons were wrongly locked / unlocked

Several smaller performance fixes

We hope you enjoy these changes and fixes. Let us know what you think in the forums and discord.

