Optimization & Improvements #3

Greetings Hunters!
Here is a small patch with couple bug fixes to shelter icons. Happy hunting!
- Fixed an issue where shelter icons colors were wrong
- Fixed an issue where shelter icons were wrongly locked / unlocked
- Several smaller performance fixes
We hope you enjoy these changes and fixes. Let us know what you think in the forums and discord.
