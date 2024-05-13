- Add random rewards for defense towers in endless mode, you can choose to different functions of defense towers or obstacles to assist in the battle.
- Optimized the display of some ui interfaces.
绞肉机 update for 13 May 2024
Update Log:2024-5-13
