绞肉机 update for 13 May 2024

Update Log:2024-5-13

13 May 2024

  1. Add random rewards for defense towers in endless mode, you can choose to different functions of defense towers or obstacles to assist in the battle.
  2. Optimized the display of some ui interfaces.

