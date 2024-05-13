Following initial feedback on 1.2.0 with the addition of Yugong (thank you!!!), this small patch has some minor balance changes, as well as some minor fixes and UX improvements I wanted to add to 1.2 but could not get inside in time!

V 1.2.1

Balance

Spring: build turns from 1 to 2 (having a Phantom Pip working inside sure is strong!)

Large Spring: build turns from 2 to 3

Huge Spring: build turns from 4 to 5, cost is now 9 Wood and 8 Stone

Rice Field: Underground Water bonus from 1.5x to 2x

Overpip pop exponent from 1.9 to 1.75, difficulty contribution from 0.75 to 1.25. This moves some of the new Overpip malus to higher difficulty, allowing some more freedom for newcomers.

UX

Force-Pip removal will remove Pips from other buildings of the same type only as a last resort

The automatic Pip assigniment will now try to get a Handyman to switch with a Professional Pip if requesting training

Bugfixes