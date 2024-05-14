Patch 0.218.15 – Ashlands

The world is heating up and in the south something is stirring... The creatures of the Ashlands come to life as the biome update is here at last!

After three weeks in the Public Test Branch, we believe we have ironed out most of the wrinkles with the update already, but please keep in mind that hotfixes and such are still likely to happen within the near future! Feedback and bugs are best sent in via the support page on our website.

Before you dive into the game, please do take a look at our preparation guide. This guide touches important matters such as world generation and mods.

You will find the abbreviated patch notes further down, and the detailed patch notes (full of spoilers) below those. Please respect those who don't want to see spoilers before they play.

If you have missed out on our gameplay trailer, it's available on our YouTube channel, but right now we want to get your blood pumping with this animated release trailer!

Abbreviated Patch Notes:

New content:

New Biome – Ashlands:

30+ New weapons

New bombs and ammunitions

3 New armour sets

2 New capes

10+ New creatures

70+ New buildable items

5 New crafting station upgrades

30+ New crafting materials

15+ New food items and potions

New locations

New music

New events

New mechanics

Fixes & Improvements:

Fixed Mead materials

Standardised texts throughout the game

Various fixes and improvements

Detailed Patch Notes:

New content:

[spoiler]Mechanics:

Beware the skies! Cinders rain down from above in the Ashlands, causing damage to those who are unprotected

Wooden build pieces can now catch fire in the Ashlands – and the fire spreads!

A new world modifier that allows fire to spread outside of the Ashlands as well (part of the immersive preset)

Deadly lava takes up large parts of the landscape; traverse it with your very own platforms

Lay claim to Charred Fortresses with two new Siege Machines

New plantable Ashvines will grow on the walls of your base

Combine your Flametal weapons with gems (Bloodstone, Iolite & Jade) in order to upgrade them to magical weapons (giving them blood, storm and nature based effects respectively)

The waters in and around the Ashlands are boiling hot, and only the sturdiest of ships can sail them

Creatures:

Enemy: Fallen Valkyrie

Enemy: Charred Warrior

Enemy: Charred Archer

Enemy: Charred Warlock

Enemy: Charred Twitcher

Enemy Turret: Skugg

Enemy: Morgen

Enemy: Bonemaw Serpent

Enemy/creature: Asksvin (tameable & rideable)

Creature: Asksvin Calf

Enemy: Volture

Enemy: Lava Blob

NPC/Enemy: Redbeard Dvergr

Boss: Fader

Miniboss: Lord Reto

Spawner: Monument of Torment

Spawner: Effigy of Malice

Crafting:

Material: Majestic Carapace (previously Queen Drop)

Material: Fader Relic (placeholder item)

Material: Asksvin Hide

Material: Asksvin Bladder

Material: Asksvin Tail

Material: Morgen Heart

Material: Morgen Sinew

Material: Celestial Feather

Material: Bonemaw Meat

Material: Bonemaw Tooth

Material: Volture Meat

Material: Volture Egg

Material: Charred Skull

Material: Charred Bone

Material: Pot Shard

Material: Bell Shard

Material: Dyrnwyn Fragments x3

Material: Bloodstone

Material: Jade

Material: Iolite

Material: Flametal Ore (previous Flametal is now obsolete)

Material/craftable: Flametal (previous Flametal is now obsolete)

Material: Sulfur

Material: Ashwood

Material: Grausten

Material: Charcoal Resin

Material: Proustite Powder

Material: Asksvin Neck

Material: Asksvin Skull

Material: Asksvin Ribcage

Material: Asksvin Pelvis

Material: Charred Cogwheel

Material: Molten Core

Material/craftable: Ceramic Plate

Materia/craftable: Shield Core

Plantable: Ashvine Seeds

Artisan Table extension: Artisan Press

Galdr Table extension: Feathery Wreath

Cauldron extension: Rolling Pins and Cutting Boards

Black Forge extension: Metal Cutter

Black Forge extension: Gem Cutter

Craftable: Bell

Resource location: Lavaiathans

Misc: Asksvin Egg

Craftable Items:

Weapon: Dyrnwyn (sword)

Weapon: Slayer (greatsword)

Weapon: Brutal Slayer (greatsword)

Weapon: Scourging Slayer (greatsword)

Weapon: Primal Slayer (greatsword)

Weapon: Nidhögg (sword)

Weapon: Nidhögg the Bleeding (sword)

Weapon: Nidhögg the Thundering (sword)

Weapon: Nidhögg the Primal (sword)

Weapon: Flametal Mace

Weapon: Bloodgeon (mace)

Weapon: Storm Star (mace)

Weapon: Klossen (mace)

Weapon: Berserkir Axes

Weapon: Bleeding Berserkir Axes

Weapon: Thundering Berserkir Axes

Weapon: Primal Berserkir Axes

Weapon: Ash Fang (bow)

Weapon: Blood Fang (bow)

Weapon: Storm Fang (bow)

Weapon: Root Fang (bow)

Weapon: Ripper (crossbow)

Weapon: Wound Ripper (crossbow)

Weapon: Storm Ripper (crossbow)

Weapon: Root Ripper (crossbow)

Weapon: Splitnir (spear)

Weapon: Splitnir the Bleeding (spear)

Weapon: Splitnir the Storming (spear)

Weapon: Splitnir the Primal (spear)

Shield: Flametal Shield (with multiple styles!)

Shield: Flametal Tower Shield (with multiple styles!)

Weapon: Trollstav (blood magic)

Weapon: Staff of the Wild (elemental magic)

Weapon: Dundr (elemental magic)

Weapon: Staff of Fracturing (elemental magic)

Armour Set: Flametal Breastplate, Flametal Greaves, Flametal Helmet

Armour Set: Robes of Embla, Trousers of Embla, Hood of Embla

Armour Set: Breastplate of Ask, Trousers of Ask, Hood of Ask

Cape: Asksvin Cloak

Cape: Ashen Cape

Misc: Asksvin Saddle

Bomb: Basalt Bomb

Bomb: Smoke Bomb

Ammunition: Grausten Payload

Ammunition: Explosive Payload

Ammunition: Charred Arrow

Ammunition: Charred Bolt

Ammunition: Flametal Missile

Build pieces & furniture:

Building Pieces: 25 Ashwood Pieces (Ashwood Wall, Ashwood Half Wall, Ashwood Quarter Wall, Ashwood Arched Wall, Ashwood Decorative Wall, Ashwood Decorative Window, Ashwood Divider, Ashwood Floor 2x2, Ashwood Floor 1x1, Ashwood Decorative Floor, Ashwood Arch, Ashwood Beam 1m, Ashwood Beam 2m, Ashwood Pole 1m, Ashwood Pole 2m, Ashwood Beam 26°, Ashwood Roof Cross 26°, Ashwood Beam 45°, Ashwood Roof Cross 45°, Ashwood Wall 26°, Ashwood Wall 26° Inverted, Ashwood Wall 45°, Ashwood Wall 45° Inverted, Ashwood Stair, Ashwood Door)

Building Pieces: 26 Grausten Pieces (Grausten Steep Stairs, Grausten Stairs, Grausten Floor 1x1, Grausten Floor 2x2, Grausten Floor 4x4, Grausten Small Pillar, Grausten Medium Pillar, Grausten Tapered Pillar, Grausten Tapered Pillar Inverted, Grausten Small Beam, Grausten Medium Beam, Grausten Small Arch, Grausten Medium Arch, Grausten Wall Arch, Grausten Wall Arch Inverted, Grausten Wall 1x2, Grausten Wall 2x2, Grausten Wall 4x2, Grausten Window 2x2, Grausten Window 4x2, Grausten Roof, Grausten Roof Corner, Grausten Arched Roof (2), Grausten Arched Roof, Grausten Arched Roof Corner (2))

Building Piece: Flametal Gate

Building Piece: Flametal Pillar

Building Piece: Flametal Beam

Defence: Ashwood Stakewall

Stack: Ashwood Stack

Stack: Grausten Pile

Stack: Pile of Skulls

Stack: Bone Stack

Furniture: Ashwood Bed

Furniture: Bone Throne

Furniture: Lava Lantern

Furniture: Asksvin Rug

Furniture: Straw

Furniture: Small Green Pot

Furniture: Medium Green Pot

Furniture: Large Green Pot

Furniture: Ashwood Bench

Furniture: Asksvin Skeleton

Siege Machine: Catapult

Siege Machine: Battering Ram

Ship: Drakkar

Misc: Shield Generator

Misc: Portal – Stone

Food & Potions:

Food: Cooked Volture Meat

Food: Cooked Bonemaw Meat

Food: Cooked Asksvin Tail

Food: Fiddlehead

Food: Fiery Svinstew

Food: Marinated Greens

Food: Mashed Meat

Food: Piquant Pie (cooked/uncooked)

Food: Roasted Crust Pie (cooked/uncooked)

Food: Scorching Medley

Food: Sizzling Berry Broth

Food: Smoke Puff

Food: Sparkling Shroomshake

Food: Spicy Marmalade

Food: Vineberry Cluster

Mead: Lingering Healing Mead

Mead: Lingering Eitr Mead

Misc:

Location: Ruins (multiple)

Location: Redbeard Dvergr Outposts

Location: Putrid Hole

Location: Charred Fortress

Event: “The undead army marches”

Event: “The dead have been summoned”

Lore: New stones

Lore: New dreams

Lore: New Munin dialogue

New music

New forsaken power

Terrain changes for Ashlands (Ashlands is now cut off from other biomes, only accessible by sea)[/spoiler]

Fixes & Improvements:

Fixed Major Healing Mead material

Fixed Minor Eitr Mead Material

Standardised texts throughout the game

Updated names for old Flametal items

The popup for unlocking new things is displayed longer

Disabled ESRAM usage on Xbox One to work around a Unity bug that caused some particle systems to have corrupt shadowmaps

Added console command ‘findtp’ to go to nearest found item

Added console command ‘setfuel’ to fill all nearby lights to specified fuel

Map is now closed after using debugmode teleport

There is now a toggle in Gamplay Settings for “Attack towards look direction”, if this is toggled off, attacks will instead be made in the direction the camera is facing

Modding: IMonoUpdater no longer requires to be inherited from and error messages removed

Once more, please do remember to check out the preparation guide before you set sail towards the Ashlands, it contains important information!

NOTE! Unfortunately there are currently some issues with the Microsoft and Xbox versions of Valheim, which means there will be a slight delay in getting the update properly uploaded there. However, the current version on Xbox Flight is the same as the version coming to live, so crossplay will still be possible between Xbox Flight and Default Steam games.