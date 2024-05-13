 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Escape The Pacific update for 13 May 2024

Hotfix 0.63.0.1 & 0.63e.0.12

Share · View all patches · Build 14349254 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 14:46:03 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Survivors!

A new Hotfix 0.63.0.1 & 0.63e.0.12 is available!

Changelog:

  • Fixed: Missing displayed "Editing Mode" hotkey in Map when Sextant is equipped and not in editing mode
  • Fixed: Missing displayed "Editing Mode" hotkey in Map when Sextant is equipped and already in editing mode
  • Fixed: Missing displayed "Edit" hotkey in Map when Sextant is equipped and already in editing mode
  • Fixed: Not possible to close the map with 'Map' button
  • Fixed: Displaying islands outside of the Map area
  • Fixed: Too slow Local Map zoom speed
  • Fixed: Too slow Global Map zoom speed
  • Changed: Decreased font size of Map grid labels
  • Added: Centering Local map around mapped islands' geographical center
  • Added: Underlining the Island mark ('X') in Map when hovering with mouse in Edit mode
  • Added: New UI look for renaming the island, cluster, tag and position in the Map
  • Added: Split Slot functionality to Inventory
  • Fixed: Missing Twine type description in recipe name
  • Fixed: Missing Rope type description in recipe name

We would like to thank you for your support, bug reports and feedback.

Peter,
G4GTeam

Changed files in this update

Windows Lost in Pacific Content Depot 655291
  • Loading history…
Windows Lost in Pacific Depot - Upload/Download/Run Test Depot 655299
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link