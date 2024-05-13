Share · View all patches · Build 14349254 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 14:46:03 UTC by Wendy

Hello Survivors!

A new Hotfix 0.63.0.1 & 0.63e.0.12 is available!

Changelog:

Fixed: Missing displayed "Editing Mode" hotkey in Map when Sextant is equipped and not in editing mode

Fixed: Missing displayed "Editing Mode" hotkey in Map when Sextant is equipped and already in editing mode

Fixed: Missing displayed "Edit" hotkey in Map when Sextant is equipped and already in editing mode

Fixed: Not possible to close the map with 'Map' button

Fixed: Displaying islands outside of the Map area

Fixed: Too slow Local Map zoom speed

Fixed: Too slow Global Map zoom speed

Changed: Decreased font size of Map grid labels

Added: Centering Local map around mapped islands' geographical center

Added: Underlining the Island mark ('X') in Map when hovering with mouse in Edit mode

Added: New UI look for renaming the island, cluster, tag and position in the Map

Added: Split Slot functionality to Inventory

Fixed: Missing Twine type description in recipe name

Fixed: Missing Rope type description in recipe name

We would like to thank you for your support, bug reports and feedback.

Peter,

G4GTeam