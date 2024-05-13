Hello Survivors!
A new Hotfix 0.63.0.1 & 0.63e.0.12 is available!
Changelog:
- Fixed: Missing displayed "Editing Mode" hotkey in Map when Sextant is equipped and not in editing mode
- Fixed: Missing displayed "Editing Mode" hotkey in Map when Sextant is equipped and already in editing mode
- Fixed: Missing displayed "Edit" hotkey in Map when Sextant is equipped and already in editing mode
- Fixed: Not possible to close the map with 'Map' button
- Fixed: Displaying islands outside of the Map area
- Fixed: Too slow Local Map zoom speed
- Fixed: Too slow Global Map zoom speed
- Changed: Decreased font size of Map grid labels
- Added: Centering Local map around mapped islands' geographical center
- Added: Underlining the Island mark ('X') in Map when hovering with mouse in Edit mode
- Added: New UI look for renaming the island, cluster, tag and position in the Map
- Added: Split Slot functionality to Inventory
- Fixed: Missing Twine type description in recipe name
- Fixed: Missing Rope type description in recipe name
We would like to thank you for your support, bug reports and feedback.
Peter,
G4GTeam
