May 13th Patch

- Stability improvements; at worst, this should only reset you to the beginning of the current chapter.
- Dataweaver Gift should, at long last, be available to Glass Walkers
- Holds-the-Dawn’s Gift should, at long last, be available to Shadow Lords
- Character events are now showing up in the journal after their various grisly fates, not at the start of the relevant chapter
- Fixed countless minor bugs and logical hiccoughs
Werewolf: The Apocalypse — The Book of Hungry Names update for 13 May 2024
