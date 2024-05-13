 Skip to content

Werewolf: The Apocalypse — The Book of Hungry Names update for 13 May 2024

May 13th Patch

Build 14349232 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 13:09:24 UTC

  • Stability improvements; at worst, this should only reset you to the beginning of the current chapter.
  • Dataweaver Gift should, at long last, be available to Glass Walkers
  • Holds-the-Dawn’s Gift should, at long last, be available to Shadow Lords
  • Character events are now showing up in the journal after their various grisly fates, not at the start of the relevant chapter
  • Fixed countless minor bugs and logical hiccoughs

