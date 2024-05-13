v1.0.3 Patch Update note 05/13

Hello again!

Thank [Animal Crusaders] for the positive feedback and suggestions! In this round of updates, we have fixed the most feedback from you on deadlines and dead files, stuck -1 after killing bosses, stuck loading interface, lagging issues, and so on. We are also actively adjusting the difficulty issues that many of our friends have already fed back, and will continue to optimize them over the course of several rounds of updates!

In addition, other partners feedback bugs we are actively collecting and processing, you can also come to our live feedback problems & suggestions, thank you!

Here's what's new in v1.0.3 -

Optimized late stage lag in summoning streams

Optimized the problem of game stuttering caused by too many bullets/effects

Optimized the problem that players' deadlines, blue screens, power failures, etc. caused the game to die in the file

Fixed the issue where players were stuck in the numerical reward screen after killing boss

Fixed small chance of getting stuck at -1 after beating a boss

Optimized [T800] causing lagging and jamming issues

Optimized the bug that [Big Family] could sl money repeatedly

Fixed [Polar Bear Turret] attack Sfx not turning off

Enemy Adjustment -

Boss Giant Mushroom: Adjustment of minimum body size. Attack Speed 2 → 1

Boss Mosquito Mushroom Queen：200 Attack → 150 Attack

Bomber Waxberry: 5400 Health → 4800 Health

Thanks for playing our game! If you have any problems, welcome to join the Discord to give us feedback~

Discord: https://discord.gg/gJYQbQhdrx

