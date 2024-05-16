Clothes Make The Hunter: New Outfits DLC and Update For Way of The Hunter

Bratislava, Slovakia / Vienna, Austria - May 16, 2024: Time to hunt in style - the new Outfits Pack DLC is available now. Explore the wilderness in the attire of a traditional Slovak hunter or a distinguished gentleman! The DLC includes one original costume for each character - River, April, Wallace, Jackie, and Malachi, all usable in Free Hunt and Multiplayer mode.

The Outfits Pack Teaser on YouTube:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2922200/

Along with the Outfits Pack, on May 16th, a new patch for Way of the Hunter will be released on all platforms, introducing numerous tweaks, improvements, and fixes to the game. Anticipate enhanced controller support on PC, several new parking spots scattered throughout Nez Perce Valley and Transylvania, and more.

Check the full patch notes here: https://thqnordic.com/article/way-hunter-patch-1252

The Outfits Pack DLC is available now for an SRP of € 4.99 / $ 4.99. Owners of Map Pack 2 will receive the Outfits Pack DLC on launch day free of charge! The base game is required to play the DLC. Way of the Hunter is available for PC, PlayStation®5, and Xbox Series X|S at an SRP of $ 39.99 / € 39.99.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1288320/Way_of_the_Hunter/

Way of the Hunter - Map Pack 2

The Way of the Hunter Map Pack 2 includes two new region DLCs. Each new map is 64 square kilometers / 25 square miles and comes with new wildlife, story and features. The first new region has already been released: Matariki Park lets you explore New Zealand with a brand new story, many new animal species, and a premium portable stand. The second new region DLC will be released in Summer 2024.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2793490/

More info:

Website: http://wayofthehunter.com

Discord: https://discord.gg/wayofthehunter

Enjoy & stay tuned!