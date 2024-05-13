Yet Another Update 0.6.0c (HOTFIX)

Share · View all patches · Build 14349176 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 13:46:13 UTC by Wendy

Welcome, Survivor!

We're releasing yet another hotfix, which consists of:

New music for Green Hell Hardcore, Extermination, and One Hit modes (our favorite so far!).

for Green Hell Hardcore, Extermination, and One Hit modes (our favorite so far!). Camera now shows more of the screen when Survivors are moving down.

Implemented another fix for the rare screen flashing issue when Engineer uses their abilities.

Potential fix for soft lock that could happen when pausing at the exact frame a level-up was gained.

Improvements against lag-like/slowdown behaviors from the game on G-Sync enabled monitors (disabling G-Sync should fix this issue, but we're working on a permanent fix on our end).

Fix for Big Mummy boss attack hitbox to remain active after enemy death.

Several minor user interface improvements.

Here are the last two hotfixes we released in case you missed them:

Fixed an issue where "Come With Me If You Want To Live" would sometimes incorrectly unlock

Fixed an issue where occasionally the game would not fade properly on startup

The internal wave timer for the Decide Their Fate achievement is now properly synchronized with the in-game timer

Potential fix for Engineer screen flashing issue (also - we're sorry it's taking so long to fix but it only occurs on very specific occasions and we're not able to locally reproduce this issue)

Fixed an issue when an empty chest could spawn, locking further progress

Potentially fixed the issue with the game lagging occasionally

Potentially fixed issue with Engineer effects causing screen flashing

Master Sword statistics are now properly applied according to the description

Fixed an issue where abilities usage in Zombiepedia was not accumulating properly

Fixed an issue where item popups would display incorrect text on highlight in the pause menu

Fixed an issue where indicators of few abilities were hidden underground

Slightly improved weapon aiming systems

Pause and Defeat screens now also display the currently played game mode

Fixed an issue with Zombie Butcher having it's damaging collider enabled even while not in attack phase

Fixed an issue where Level Up passive bonuses were incorrectly granted Common rarity instead, as previously, Infinite

For the upcoming major update (0.7.0), we are planning a compromise that should appeal to both casual and hardcore players. We expect to announce more details in May after the redesign is finalized internally. We believe these changes will make the game more enjoyable for everyone 🙂

Thank you for your patience & have fun!

ㅤStay awesome,

ㅤㅤAwesome Games Studio