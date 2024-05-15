Update #3 Hard Mode (Blood Curse) Now In Game

Share · View all patches · Build 14349165 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 02:52:07 UTC by Wendy

Blood Curse

New Feature--Blood Curse. Now players can find a mystery elephant to activate Blood Curse. Now only 2 types of curse are available. More choices will be added recently.

Fatal Error Problem Fixed

We have fixed some Fatal Error problems caused by death physic simulation.

Fix Drinking problem

Getting hurt during drinking would cause player stuck in a state that can not attack or dodge. Now it is fixed.

Attract All Gems

Now after 3 seconds of boss death, all gems on the ground will be attracted to player.

Missing sound of Shaman

Now Shaman in Chapter 1 has more sound.

Fix slot unlock problem

Now you can correctly save your progress of unlocked slots.

Improve Final Boss Experience

Rewrite final boss AI behavior tree, now boss will walk closer to use skills and they will rotate standing and walking period.

Fix Cloud Save

Expand cloud save memory.

Weapon token Compensation

Now if a player died and lost all weapons and have no weapon token, then he will get 3 random weapon token to redeem for any weapon he likes.

Enemy Adjustment

Now wizard in chapter 2 that shoot 3 fireballs has worse tracing ability.

Added Weapon Exchange in Chapter 3 and 4

Now you can save and exchange weapon in the shop room in chapter 3 and 4

Improve Tree culling in Chapter 2

Now trees in chapter 2 would not block vision.