Update #3 Hard Mode (Blood Curse) Now In Game

Blood Curse
New Feature--Blood Curse. Now players can find a mystery elephant to activate Blood Curse. Now only 2 types of curse are available. More choices will be added recently.
Fatal Error Problem Fixed
We have fixed some Fatal Error problems caused by death physic simulation.
Fix Drinking problem
Getting hurt during drinking would cause player stuck in a state that can not attack or dodge. Now it is fixed.
Attract All Gems
Now after 3 seconds of boss death, all gems on the ground will be attracted to player.
Missing sound of Shaman
Now Shaman in Chapter 1 has more sound.
Fix slot unlock problem
Now you can correctly save your progress of unlocked slots.
Improve Final Boss Experience
Rewrite final boss AI behavior tree, now boss will walk closer to use skills and they will rotate standing and walking period.
Fix Cloud Save
Expand cloud save memory.
Weapon token Compensation
Now if a player died and lost all weapons and have no weapon token, then he will get 3 random weapon token to redeem for any weapon he likes.
Enemy Adjustment
Now wizard in chapter 2 that shoot 3 fireballs has worse tracing ability.
Added Weapon Exchange in Chapter 3 and 4
Now you can save and exchange weapon in the shop room in chapter 3 and 4
Improve Tree culling in Chapter 2
Now trees in chapter 2 would not block vision.
