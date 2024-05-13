Patch 12.0.3 Released

Share · View all patches · Build 14349153 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 15:09:39 UTC by Wendy

This patch contains the following improvements and bug fixes:

Several report improvements and bug fixes.

The bench/pen dialog box now shows the next three batters up for the opponent.

The hotkey for a bunt has changed to ctl+n.

Fixed an issue with the display of Statis-Pro/Statis-ProAdv cards in the player popup.

Added the CSV file formats to several dialog boxes so users can easily see the CSV formats that are supported (e.g., importing a schedule, importing custom ratings, etc.).

When users are starting a game, and they attempt to change the DH rule, a tip is now displayed that tells the user how to make the change.

Added an "Are you sure?" message box when a user attempts to undo a game.

Updated the foul out command to allow all fielders.

Fixed an issue where it was impossible to use the ask-the-manager feature when the inning started with a required pitcher replacement (i.e, the pitcher was pinch hit for in the previous inning). Now the user can use the ask-the-manager feature in that situation by using the hot key ctl+t. This hot key will also work when the bench/pen dialog is up.

Fixed a bug where the ask-the-manager would actually make defensive replacements for you instead of just suggesting it.

Improvements were made to the ask-the-manager feature when the manager is suggesting a new pitcher. Specifically, if you ask the manager multiple times they might suggest different relievers. In addition, the manager will try to suggest the pitcher with the least amount of residual fatigue when possible.

Added new in-game font and size options. Users can use these options to fine-tune the font size and window height of the batter/pitcher stat tables displayed above the lineup. In addition, all of the existing in-game font/size adjustments result in slightly larger components.

Fixed the fielder location file for the 1978 Texas Ranger ballpark.

Corrected a few typos in the user interface.

The next patch is scheduled for 5/27.

Thanks to everyone who provided feedback for this patch!