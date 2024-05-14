Mini Airways: Prologue Launches Today!

Share · View all patches · Build 14349117 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 01:46:15 UTC by Wendy

Dear air traffic controllers,

We're excited to announce the release of Mini Airways: Prologue today!

The content update is as follows:

Changed the map selection UI, adopting a design similar to airport departure boards, and we've included a switch in the settings where you can choose between the old and new UI. We'll continue to make improvements to this UI and the start menu UI. Added localization in 7 languages: German, French, Russian, Traditional Chinese, Spanish, Polish, Turkish. Fixed some known bugs.

The original demo entrance will be closed, but your progress can be transferred to the prologue for continued gameplay. Future updates to the trial version will also be incorporated into the prologue.

If you have any feedback or suggestions, please join our Discord to share your thoughts. And if you're enjoying the game, consider leaving us a positive review. Your support means a lot to us!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2289650/Mini_Airways/

Make sure you wishlist the full game that's coming soon.

Enjoy your time controlling the air traffic in Mini Airways! See you soon!

CCC Games