Horde Hunters update for 13 May 2024

v. 0.6.6

13 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello. This update brings new content and various QOL improvements. Thanks to a few Youtube videos I was able to pick up a number of suggestions that make for a better run experience.

There's also a new endless map called Village Hardcore which brings the pain. Let me know if you'd be interested in some other endless type maps to compete in.

General

  • NEW party member: Cat - Good girl jump attacks enemies and scares them away
  • NEW item: Energy Shield - Blocks one attack then goes to cooldown
  • NEW consumable: Disco Ball - Murder on the dancefloor. Enemies are hit with damage or stun
  • NEW power-up: Lantern - Activates at night for better visibility. Chance to scare enemies away
  • NEW power-up: Rabbit's Foot - Better odds for rarer weapon and item types on level up
  • NEW mission type: Protect - Stay within the area and keep the subject alive
  • NEW endless map: Village Hardcore - Very Hard difficulty, 5 Power-ups
  • Maximum power-ups you can have on a run increased from 8 to 10
  • There's a new popup when trying to purchase something when the inventory slots are full
  • Weapon slot initial purchase cost reduced from 50 to 35. Incremental cost increased from 25 to 35
  • There's a level up reminder every 10s above the player as these tend to be missed by players in the heat of things
  • There's a new button on level up to stop leveling up (and do it later) if you have many level ups queued
  • Mission arrows will display a name in the first few seconds for better visibility
  • Activating a rune gives a random consumable
  • Chickens will change target if it gets too far away (some faster enemies for instance)
  • Attack rate for party members is no longer boosted by player Agility
  • Mission maps are no longer available from the start. You need to complete the Village first
  • Improved the tutorial (training grounds) with more information
  • Adjusted bandit camp and library to scale better with their benefits
  • Replaced character selection buffs/debuffs with simple class type texts
  • Better visibility for the Bulk Discount option
  • Backpack power-up max level decreased from 5 to 4. Now gives random consumables instead of the character default
  • The low health warning under the player is more noticeable
  • On the map runes are labelled with their number and there's information at the bottom with how many are activated
  • Jumping and dashing enemies will have a line indicator before their action
  • Slowed down the flyby enemy groups a bit (~20%)
  • Haste will slow down all enemy types and projectiles as well. Movement speed reduced from +100% to +50%
  • Leaderboard has attack mode and ability mode information when hovering over the character sprite
  • Power-ups changes: Character power-ups are saved separately for each map (old ones have been reset), Additional information panel on power-ups page, Unusable power-ups can't be selected
  • Some GUI tweaks here and there
  • Ongoing mission description will take precedence if moving over to some other building
  • Music will lower in volume while in level up and other reward screens
  • Chaos Stone default multiplier changed from 2.5 to 2
  • Added Israel flag to leaderboard

Bugs

  • Alt-tabbing early on in the night can make the playable area really dark for a while so you can't see anything
  • Pausing the game caused the sandworm pull force to reset for player and enemies
  • Buying weapon slots open had some issues
  • You can pick a party member from mission rewards even though slots are full
  • The compared item could be different to the base item on some maps
  • Priest's Cross weapon attack rate was multiplied by INT rather than AGI
  • The 3 max ongoing missions was doing the opposite - affected every other map except normal maps
  • You could open character and map in shop while the upgrades were loading making them appear in the background
  • Vortex made enemies push through the Protective Dome
  • Armor Piercer always inflicted a fixed 50% of damage
  • Chaos Stone always did a random 1-5x damage
  • Enemy could action their special attack while in the process of dying

