Hello. This update brings new content and various QOL improvements. Thanks to a few Youtube videos I was able to pick up a number of suggestions that make for a better run experience.

There's also a new endless map called Village Hardcore which brings the pain. Let me know if you'd be interested in some other endless type maps to compete in.

General

NEW party member: Cat - Good girl jump attacks enemies and scares them away

NEW item: Energy Shield - Blocks one attack then goes to cooldown

NEW consumable: Disco Ball - Murder on the dancefloor. Enemies are hit with damage or stun

NEW power-up: Lantern - Activates at night for better visibility. Chance to scare enemies away

NEW power-up: Rabbit's Foot - Better odds for rarer weapon and item types on level up

NEW mission type: Protect - Stay within the area and keep the subject alive

NEW endless map: Village Hardcore - Very Hard difficulty, 5 Power-ups

Maximum power-ups you can have on a run increased from 8 to 10

There's a new popup when trying to purchase something when the inventory slots are full

Weapon slot initial purchase cost reduced from 50 to 35. Incremental cost increased from 25 to 35

There's a level up reminder every 10s above the player as these tend to be missed by players in the heat of things

There's a new button on level up to stop leveling up (and do it later) if you have many level ups queued

Mission arrows will display a name in the first few seconds for better visibility

Activating a rune gives a random consumable

Chickens will change target if it gets too far away (some faster enemies for instance)

Attack rate for party members is no longer boosted by player Agility

Mission maps are no longer available from the start. You need to complete the Village first

Improved the tutorial (training grounds) with more information

Adjusted bandit camp and library to scale better with their benefits

Replaced character selection buffs/debuffs with simple class type texts

Better visibility for the Bulk Discount option

Backpack power-up max level decreased from 5 to 4. Now gives random consumables instead of the character default

The low health warning under the player is more noticeable

On the map runes are labelled with their number and there's information at the bottom with how many are activated

Jumping and dashing enemies will have a line indicator before their action

Slowed down the flyby enemy groups a bit (~20%)

Haste will slow down all enemy types and projectiles as well. Movement speed reduced from +100% to +50%

Leaderboard has attack mode and ability mode information when hovering over the character sprite

Power-ups changes: Character power-ups are saved separately for each map (old ones have been reset), Additional information panel on power-ups page, Unusable power-ups can't be selected

Some GUI tweaks here and there

Ongoing mission description will take precedence if moving over to some other building

Music will lower in volume while in level up and other reward screens

Chaos Stone default multiplier changed from 2.5 to 2

Added Israel flag to leaderboard

Bugs