Hello. This update brings new content and various QOL improvements. Thanks to a few Youtube videos I was able to pick up a number of suggestions that make for a better run experience.
There's also a new endless map called Village Hardcore which brings the pain. Let me know if you'd be interested in some other endless type maps to compete in.
General
- NEW party member: Cat - Good girl jump attacks enemies and scares them away
- NEW item: Energy Shield - Blocks one attack then goes to cooldown
- NEW consumable: Disco Ball - Murder on the dancefloor. Enemies are hit with damage or stun
- NEW power-up: Lantern - Activates at night for better visibility. Chance to scare enemies away
- NEW power-up: Rabbit's Foot - Better odds for rarer weapon and item types on level up
- NEW mission type: Protect - Stay within the area and keep the subject alive
- NEW endless map: Village Hardcore - Very Hard difficulty, 5 Power-ups
- Maximum power-ups you can have on a run increased from 8 to 10
- There's a new popup when trying to purchase something when the inventory slots are full
- Weapon slot initial purchase cost reduced from 50 to 35. Incremental cost increased from 25 to 35
- There's a level up reminder every 10s above the player as these tend to be missed by players in the heat of things
- There's a new button on level up to stop leveling up (and do it later) if you have many level ups queued
- Mission arrows will display a name in the first few seconds for better visibility
- Activating a rune gives a random consumable
- Chickens will change target if it gets too far away (some faster enemies for instance)
- Attack rate for party members is no longer boosted by player Agility
- Mission maps are no longer available from the start. You need to complete the Village first
- Improved the tutorial (training grounds) with more information
- Adjusted bandit camp and library to scale better with their benefits
- Replaced character selection buffs/debuffs with simple class type texts
- Better visibility for the Bulk Discount option
- Backpack power-up max level decreased from 5 to 4. Now gives random consumables instead of the character default
- The low health warning under the player is more noticeable
- On the map runes are labelled with their number and there's information at the bottom with how many are activated
- Jumping and dashing enemies will have a line indicator before their action
- Slowed down the flyby enemy groups a bit (~20%)
- Haste will slow down all enemy types and projectiles as well. Movement speed reduced from +100% to +50%
- Leaderboard has attack mode and ability mode information when hovering over the character sprite
- Power-ups changes: Character power-ups are saved separately for each map (old ones have been reset), Additional information panel on power-ups page, Unusable power-ups can't be selected
- Some GUI tweaks here and there
- Ongoing mission description will take precedence if moving over to some other building
- Music will lower in volume while in level up and other reward screens
- Chaos Stone default multiplier changed from 2.5 to 2
- Added Israel flag to leaderboard
Bugs
- Alt-tabbing early on in the night can make the playable area really dark for a while so you can't see anything
- Pausing the game caused the sandworm pull force to reset for player and enemies
- Buying weapon slots open had some issues
- You can pick a party member from mission rewards even though slots are full
- The compared item could be different to the base item on some maps
- Priest's Cross weapon attack rate was multiplied by INT rather than AGI
- The 3 max ongoing missions was doing the opposite - affected every other map except normal maps
- You could open character and map in shop while the upgrades were loading making them appear in the background
- Vortex made enemies push through the Protective Dome
- Armor Piercer always inflicted a fixed 50% of damage
- Chaos Stone always did a random 1-5x damage
- Enemy could action their special attack while in the process of dying
