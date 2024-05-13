- Add the 【 Customization 】 function, allowing players to upload their own pictures for puzzle making.
- Increase gameplay [Reverse Grid]
- Add gameplay [2D Rubik's Cube]
- Add window mode, now press F11 to select window and full screen mode
摸鱼拼图/Easy Jigsaw Puzzle update for 13 May 2024
Major version update 5.13
Patchnotes via Steam Community
