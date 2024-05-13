 Skip to content

摸鱼拼图/Easy Jigsaw Puzzle update for 13 May 2024

Major version update 5.13

Last edited 13 May 2024

  1. Add the 【 Customization 】 function, allowing players to upload their own pictures for puzzle making.
  2. Increase gameplay [Reverse Grid]
  3. Add gameplay [2D Rubik's Cube]
  4. Add window mode, now press F11 to select window and full screen mode

