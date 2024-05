Share · View all patches · Build 14349040 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 12:26:20 UTC by Wendy



Greetings from Old Potato!

Moderators can use moderation commands that descripted below:

!resetball

!spawn

Example usage for !spawn command:

!spawn a - Spawns letter a

!spawn hello - Spawns h,e,l,l,o separately

Global Leaderboard Link :

https://detectivekiwi.com/leaderboard/leaderboard.php

If you have any idea, or you encounter any bug, share with us!

Have fun!