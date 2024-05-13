Minor Update Patch Note — 1.0.0.1296 (b14349026)

A new minor update [1.0.0.1296 (b14349026)] is now live with the following changes:
Added
- Notification how many Emperor armies are left in Civil War
Updated
- Becoming pregnant is more likely
Fixed
- Profession Update percentage could lose progression if certain event modifier is applied
- Crash with weddings
- Crash with Scholarship victory event
- Crash with relations
- Attitude towards emperor was not saved, this caused Civil War to break
- Civil War peace negotiations was possible when emperor had armies
- Player loyal to Emperor being set as Against the Emperor in Civil War
- Tradition text justification
Known Issues
- UI scaling might cause some buttons to go outside the screen on some resolutions. To fix this, adjust the UI scaling percentage in Video Settings
- Character customization images might fail to load occasionally. The UI still works, and reopening the menu sometimes fixes the issue.
- Army movement with “intercept” command, might not work correctly all the time
- Tooltips may not work properly on all zoom levels. Try zooming into the map to fix issues.
- Characters show Military damage FX in Conflict
Other
- We are working on fixing issues with Civil War
