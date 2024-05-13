 Skip to content

Mystery Box: Hidden Secrets update for 13 May 2024

Fixed the puzzle tiles saving bug

Share · View all patches · Build 14348992 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 13:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks for your awesome support for Mystery Box! In this update, I've fixed the bug on saving the puzzle tiles you find to discover the inventions.

Have fun!

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 1735793
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 1735794
  • Loading history…
