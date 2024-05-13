P-47 Thunderbolt’s first flight

Share · View all patches · Build 14348943 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 13:09:20 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

In early May 1941, the prototype of the P-47 fighter developed by Republic Aviation, designated XP-47B, flew for the first time and successfully passed its flight test.

Just a year later, in March 1942, the new P-47 fighters began rolling off the assembly line and entering service.

The Thunderbolt was known for its high top speed and its great potential for mounting suspended and offensive armaments. At the same time, the fighter turned out to be quite heavy and was inferior in maneuverability to many of its counterparts. The combination of these qualities determined its role in the USAAF: fighter-bomber and ground-attack aircraft.

More than 15,000 P-47s with various modifications were built during World War II, making it the most mass-produced American fighter aircraft in history!

From May 13th (13:00 UTC) to May 19th (13:00 UTC), you can get rewards for completing tasks.

For completing 5 out of the 9 tasks, you will receive a unique decal for aircraft (only for US aircraft), and for 7 completed tasks, a unique portrait!

Tasks

Stage 1:

Destroy 4 vehicles.

Kill 100 enemies.

Complete 4 battles. Stage 2:

Destroy 8 vehicles.

Kill 60 enemies using a vehicle.

Complete 6 battles. Stage 3:

Kill 120 enemies using a vehicle.

Your rally points were used 30 times (including APCs).

Complete 8 battles.

Terms