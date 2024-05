Share · View all patches · Build 14348906 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 13:09:31 UTC by Wendy

fix a bug causing Exp blessing not working.

fix a bug causing Summons "Kilab Harb" ignore evasion rate.

fixed -When asking players if they want to become slave adventurers or not. The Repeat description option shows "undefined". Also female Characters miss this option.

fix a bug causing Random Event generated in inaccessible area.

Turn keyboard input to default.

fix a bug causing text cut off in EN language.