v0.5.7 - Duranki Temple, A New Trailer, A Discount & Endless Replayability Fest

Share · View all patches · Build 14348878 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 12:52:07 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone. I’m excited to get this update into your hands today and I’d love some feedback. Consider joining our Discord server to share your thoughts and chat with the rest of the community.

Gameplay Trailer

Additionally, I’m very happy to showcase the very first trailer for The Doors of Trithius. The game is now at a stage where I’m ready to show it off this way and I hope you think so too. Consider liking the video on Youtube, leaving a comment and, dare I say, sharing the trailer with your friends and favorite communities.



15% Discount & Endless Replayability Fest

The Doors of Trithius is part of this week’s Endless Replayability Fest on Steam. To celebrate all these things happening, I’ve discounted the game by 15%. Now’s a great time to snag a copy.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1519490/The_Doors_of_Trithius/

Duranki Temple

Deep within the Duranki Temple lies the Oracle, an ancient machine of immense power and mystery.



The temple represents the fourth dungeon specifically designed for the Machinists’ storyline and features challenging traps and an especially deadly new enemy type (caution advised near pit edges).



Completing the quest will grant access to the first ability from the Zun school of magic.



You can find the quest at start at a random settlement in Greenhaven (near the starter area). Look for "The Oracle" quest on the local job board.

Death Screen

On death, you will now be greeted by the King of the Underworld, who has claimed your card!

This wonderfully terrifying illustration was created by Maxwell Arch, the talented artist behind all the character cards in-game.