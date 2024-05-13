 Skip to content

Horror Cartridge Collection update for 13 May 2024

V2.5.0

Share · View all patches · Build 14348858 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 12:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes
Ore in The Mine no longer has debug glowing light on
Spelling mistake in Nightmare

Improvements
Lots of improved 3D models have been added

