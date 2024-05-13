Patch 0.8.0.0

Warning: Reading patch notes may include spoilers.

<b>Optimisation</b>

Achieved a 300% increase in FPS

Removed redundant code in the player character blueprint to optimise it

Disabled lumen

Changed reflections to be screen space

Removed clipping/overlapping meshes

Changed mobility of all lights to be static

Removed meshes in the nightclub that the player will never see

Upgraded lightmap UVs on some meshes

Lowered the fog when you exit the alleyway

Added in lightmass importance volumes for each map

Fixed all UV lightmap densities

Memory optimisation

When the game opens up, it will automatically run and apply the best settings for the player's PC

Fixed flashlight lag

Streamlined and improved efficiency of how sublevels were loading in

<b>Bug Fixing</b>

Fixed a major bug where the player couldn't interact with the CCTV

Fixed a bug where the "hold to interact" would sometimes interact immediately

Fixed a bug where Hughes' would start talking halfway through the interview with Shannon

Fixed a bug where two of Shannon's final voice lines would overlap

Fixed a major bug where restarting the tech demo would remove some audio

Fixed a bug where Morgan's beard was blocky/fluffy and white

Fixed a bug where Morgan was in an a-pose the whole time and had no animations

Fixed a bug where the words "text block" would sometimes appear at the start of the 999 call subtitles

Fixed a bug where police officers had disappeared from the alleyway

Fixed a bug where Hughes wasn't appearing in the live feed

Fixed a bug where graffiti wasn't showing in past footage

Fixed a bug where the letterbox was opening too quickly

Fixed a bug where a Hughes voice line would cut out prematurely

Fixed a bug where the interact widget would sometimes appear prematurely

Fixed a bug where there would be blue light reflections on random surfaces

Fixed music not starting or fading out

Fixed the missing phone in Pugs' hand during one of his cutscenes

Fixed Morgan's sit down animation missing in the CCTV sit down sequence

Fixed the missing assets in the gasmask talking to Morgan sequence

Fixed missing dancers in the club dancing sequences

Fixed a bug where the UI would sometimes not focus

<b>Dialogue System</b>

We have created an entirely new dialogue system to be used in The Department.

Added in the feature to prevent duplicate questions being added

Ensured questions are removed when they are supposed to

Questions now fade on and off instead of just appearing

The question will fade to red before fading off if it disappears because of your choices

The question will be blue if it appears because of your choices

Increased spacing between dialogue choices

Removed "thereabouts" in dialogue response 1.3d

Made the blue/white fade to white slower

Made 1.10a not end the conversation

Replaced 1.4d with "[END INTERVIEW] Thank you for your time"

Lowered volume and fixed clipping for VO of 1.3h and 1.3i

Made it so 1.4a no longer removes other options

Made it so you cannot ask a new question while the interviewee is answering to ensure no audio clipping and preventing other bugs

Fixed a bug where 1.10a would appear twice if approached via both 1.9a and 1.5d

<b>Inner Focus</b>

Made it so you can remove pin strings

Modified the tutorial UI to match our new UI philosophy

Implemented Hughes' response to Morgan asking Shannon if she killed Pugs

Made it so you can't restart the conversation with Shannon once it has ended

<b>Knife Evidence Minigame</b>

Reworked the scoring system so that your score doesn't decrease as fast

Fixed a bug where your score was decreasing when drawing inside the border

Fixed a bug where your score started at just under 100 after initiating the fingerprint extraction

Changed the order of prompts so that movement appears before UV light

Made it so that the "Extract Fingerprint" prompt doesn't appear if you have already entered that stage of the minigame

Fixed a bug where the prompts would sometimes remain on screen

Increased the speed at which the knife can be rotated

Fixed a bug where the movement prompt and extraction prompt would overlap

Changed the wording of some prompts in the fingerprint minigame to have more clarity

Lowered the threshold for the fail state

Modified the position of the border to be more accurate

Increased the luminance on the fingerprint under UV light so it is easier to see

Fixed a bug where the top half of the border wasn't registering correctly

Removed the text that appeared at the beginning of the minigame

Clamped the knife movements in the minigame

<b>Prompts</b>

Changes have been made to the on-screen prompts to ensure the player doesn't miss them

Modified prompts to always appear in the same area on screen

Made the prompts bigger

Coupled the prompts with a SFX when appearing on screen

Moved the location of the prompt to enter the nightclub so that it is at shoulder height, not waist height

<b>End Screen</b>

Fixed a bug where the final music was cutting out too soon

Fixed a bug where the mouse would disappear when clicking on the background

Added in a black background to the "Are you sure you want to quit?" prompt

<b>Movement</b>

Modified the player's jog speed

<b>First Person</b>

Disabled first person until the player enters the nightclub

Modified the first person camera controls to be less 'slidey' and give the player more of an FPS control

<b>Environment</b>

Removed a traffic cone

Fixed several clipping meshes in the nightclub

<b>Animation</b>

Fixed a bug where Morgan's idle animation wouldn't loop

Made it so the sitting down at CCTV animation only plays the first time you sit down, not every time

<b>Voice Lines</b>

Made it so the voice line prompting the player to search for the CCTV password is only played once

Added in a voice line to remind the player to check the CCTV if they haven't in a certain amount of time

Implemented a new 999 call at the start of the game

Added in the Hughes prompt to check the CCTV after you complete the fingerprint minigame

<b>Evidence</b>

Made it so you can interact with evidence from both sides of the bar

<b>Subtitles</b>

Modified the 999 call subtitles to remove the names and change the colour of who is talking

Moved the 999 call subtitles up on screen

Modified the red colour of the caller subtitles

Modified the timings of the subtitles so they fit better with the audio of the 999 call

Removed the stage directions from the 999 call

<b>CCTV</b>

Made sure Hughes shows up in the live feed of the CCTV

Added in static when changing from live feed to past footage

Removed the phone evidence when looking at past footage

Fixed overlapping voice lines when exiting the fingerprint minigame

Changed what CCTV camera the middle monitor shows in the CCTV sequence so it doesn't show the CCTV room

Removed Hughes' altercation with gasmask from the CCTV sequence

Removed the QTE from the CCTV sequence

Made it so that the cellar door can only be opened after watching the CCTV, and Hughes will be waiting at the door

<b>Inner Focus</b>

Ensured that the inner focus controls only appear on screen when the player is in the inner focus

Implemented text to appear on first load up of the inner focus

Made it so the player can now drag and drop to move sticky notes the same way they can for evidence

Made it so when adding in a pin string, the pin will follow the player's mouse until they click to confirm the location

Gave the pin strings physics so they move and 'sag'

Implemented the ability to remove user-created notes

Implemented the ability to remove user-created pin strings

When right clicking, a remove button will only be enabled when right clicking on a note or pin string

Made it so the player can change the colour of the sticky note when writing it. This changes the widget and mesh colour

Created a mechanic which allows the player to move the camera in the inner focus; up, down, left, right, zoom in and out

Created a tutorial for using the inner focus

<b>Misc</b>

Implemented a main menu

Re-enabled the "Go back to main menu" button in the pause menu and end screen

Disabled the inventory as it is not needed yet

Disabled settings menu as it is not fully set up yet

Removed a redundant HUD widget

Fixed a major bug where select audio was missing

Replaced the main menu with a new one due to it causing bugs

Modified the credit card and corpse descriptions so the surname matches the surname Shannon says. Alex Gould -> Alex Gold

Added in the option to go back to the end screen before quitting

Removed the ability to rotate clues when inspecting

Removed the pause menu from opening on "Q"

Made it so that when the player opens the door into the cellar, Hughes will walk in first

Fixed lighting and fog issues in the alleyway

Fixed a poster decal that was going through a wall and showing on the exterior