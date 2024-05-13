Patch 0.8.0.0

Warning: Reading patch notes may include spoilers.
<b>Optimisation</b>
Achieved a 300% increase in FPS
Removed redundant code in the player character blueprint to optimise it
Disabled lumen
Changed reflections to be screen space
Removed clipping/overlapping meshes
Changed mobility of all lights to be static
Removed meshes in the nightclub that the player will never see
Upgraded lightmap UVs on some meshes
Lowered the fog when you exit the alleyway
Added in lightmass importance volumes for each map
Fixed all UV lightmap densities
Memory optimisation
When the game opens up, it will automatically run and apply the best settings for the player's PC
Fixed flashlight lag
Streamlined and improved efficiency of how sublevels were loading in
<b>Bug Fixing</b>
Fixed a major bug where the player couldn't interact with the CCTV
Fixed a bug where the "hold to interact" would sometimes interact immediately
Fixed a bug where Hughes' would start talking halfway through the interview with Shannon
Fixed a bug where two of Shannon's final voice lines would overlap
Fixed a major bug where restarting the tech demo would remove some audio
Fixed a bug where Morgan's beard was blocky/fluffy and white
Fixed a bug where Morgan was in an a-pose the whole time and had no animations
Fixed a bug where the words "text block" would sometimes appear at the start of the 999 call subtitles
Fixed a bug where police officers had disappeared from the alleyway
Fixed a bug where Hughes wasn't appearing in the live feed
Fixed a bug where graffiti wasn't showing in past footage
Fixed a bug where the letterbox was opening too quickly
Fixed a bug where a Hughes voice line would cut out prematurely
Fixed a bug where the interact widget would sometimes appear prematurely
Fixed a bug where there would be blue light reflections on random surfaces
Fixed music not starting or fading out
Fixed the missing phone in Pugs' hand during one of his cutscenes
Fixed Morgan's sit down animation missing in the CCTV sit down sequence
Fixed the missing assets in the gasmask talking to Morgan sequence
Fixed missing dancers in the club dancing sequences
Fixed a bug where the UI would sometimes not focus
<b>Dialogue System</b>
We have created an entirely new dialogue system to be used in The Department.
Added in the feature to prevent duplicate questions being added
Ensured questions are removed when they are supposed to
Questions now fade on and off instead of just appearing
The question will fade to red before fading off if it disappears because of your choices
The question will be blue if it appears because of your choices
Increased spacing between dialogue choices
Removed "thereabouts" in dialogue response 1.3d
Made the blue/white fade to white slower
Made 1.10a not end the conversation
Replaced 1.4d with "[END INTERVIEW] Thank you for your time"
Lowered volume and fixed clipping for VO of 1.3h and 1.3i
Made it so 1.4a no longer removes other options
Made it so you cannot ask a new question while the interviewee is answering to ensure no audio clipping and preventing other bugs
Fixed a bug where 1.10a would appear twice if approached via both 1.9a and 1.5d
<b>Inner Focus</b>
Made it so you can remove pin strings
Modified the tutorial UI to match our new UI philosophy
Implemented Hughes' response to Morgan asking Shannon if she killed Pugs
Made it so you can't restart the conversation with Shannon once it has ended
<b>Knife Evidence Minigame</b>
Reworked the scoring system so that your score doesn't decrease as fast
Fixed a bug where your score was decreasing when drawing inside the border
Fixed a bug where your score started at just under 100 after initiating the fingerprint extraction
Changed the order of prompts so that movement appears before UV light
Made it so that the "Extract Fingerprint" prompt doesn't appear if you have already entered that stage of the minigame
Fixed a bug where the prompts would sometimes remain on screen
Increased the speed at which the knife can be rotated
Fixed a bug where the movement prompt and extraction prompt would overlap
Changed the wording of some prompts in the fingerprint minigame to have more clarity
Lowered the threshold for the fail state
Modified the position of the border to be more accurate
Increased the luminance on the fingerprint under UV light so it is easier to see
Fixed a bug where the top half of the border wasn't registering correctly
Removed the text that appeared at the beginning of the minigame
Clamped the knife movements in the minigame
<b>Prompts</b>
Changes have been made to the on-screen prompts to ensure the player doesn't miss them
Modified prompts to always appear in the same area on screen
Made the prompts bigger
Coupled the prompts with a SFX when appearing on screen
Moved the location of the prompt to enter the nightclub so that it is at shoulder height, not waist height
<b>End Screen</b>
Fixed a bug where the final music was cutting out too soon
Fixed a bug where the mouse would disappear when clicking on the background
Added in a black background to the "Are you sure you want to quit?" prompt
<b>Movement</b>
Modified the player's jog speed
<b>First Person</b>
Disabled first person until the player enters the nightclub
Modified the first person camera controls to be less 'slidey' and give the player more of an FPS control
<b>Environment</b>
Removed a traffic cone
Fixed several clipping meshes in the nightclub
<b>Animation</b>
Fixed a bug where Morgan's idle animation wouldn't loop
Made it so the sitting down at CCTV animation only plays the first time you sit down, not every time
<b>Voice Lines</b>
Made it so the voice line prompting the player to search for the CCTV password is only played once
Added in a voice line to remind the player to check the CCTV if they haven't in a certain amount of time
Implemented a new 999 call at the start of the game
Added in the Hughes prompt to check the CCTV after you complete the fingerprint minigame
<b>Evidence</b>
Made it so you can interact with evidence from both sides of the bar
<b>Subtitles</b>
Modified the 999 call subtitles to remove the names and change the colour of who is talking
Moved the 999 call subtitles up on screen
Modified the red colour of the caller subtitles
Modified the timings of the subtitles so they fit better with the audio of the 999 call
Removed the stage directions from the 999 call
<b>CCTV</b>
Made sure Hughes shows up in the live feed of the CCTV
Added in static when changing from live feed to past footage
Removed the phone evidence when looking at past footage
Fixed overlapping voice lines when exiting the fingerprint minigame
Changed what CCTV camera the middle monitor shows in the CCTV sequence so it doesn't show the CCTV room
Removed Hughes' altercation with gasmask from the CCTV sequence
Removed the QTE from the CCTV sequence
Made it so that the cellar door can only be opened after watching the CCTV, and Hughes will be waiting at the door
<b>Inner Focus</b>
Ensured that the inner focus controls only appear on screen when the player is in the inner focus
Implemented text to appear on first load up of the inner focus
Made it so the player can now drag and drop to move sticky notes the same way they can for evidence
Made it so when adding in a pin string, the pin will follow the player's mouse until they click to confirm the location
Gave the pin strings physics so they move and 'sag'
Implemented the ability to remove user-created notes
Implemented the ability to remove user-created pin strings
When right clicking, a remove button will only be enabled when right clicking on a note or pin string
Made it so the player can change the colour of the sticky note when writing it. This changes the widget and mesh colour
Created a mechanic which allows the player to move the camera in the inner focus; up, down, left, right, zoom in and out
Created a tutorial for using the inner focus
<b>Misc</b>
Implemented a main menu
Re-enabled the "Go back to main menu" button in the pause menu and end screen
Disabled the inventory as it is not needed yet
Disabled settings menu as it is not fully set up yet
Removed a redundant HUD widget
Fixed a major bug where select audio was missing
Replaced the main menu with a new one due to it causing bugs
Modified the credit card and corpse descriptions so the surname matches the surname Shannon says. Alex Gould -> Alex Gold
Added in the option to go back to the end screen before quitting
Removed the ability to rotate clues when inspecting
Removed the pause menu from opening on "Q"
Made it so that when the player opens the door into the cellar, Hughes will walk in first
Fixed lighting and fog issues in the alleyway
Fixed a poster decal that was going through a wall and showing on the exterior
Changed files in this update