Duel of Honor Update #1

In this update, many small details have been fixed regarding the controls in the menu and the game itself. Thank you very much for choosing my product, I will try to do everything that depends on me so that you have a pleasant time. Good luck, pilot!

fixed the gamepad controller detection system

adapted store management for the gamepad

adapted site management for the gamepad

adapted map management for the gamepad

when moving to the garage and back, the mouse pointer takes a convenient position for navigation

added dialogues of opponents after an unsuccessful round

changed the brightness of the flash at the beginning of the round

changed the bike control for the gamepad ( in the future I will add a manual for management )