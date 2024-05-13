Duel of Honor Update #1

Hello everyone, Real Pixel Game is with you and this is the first small update for Duel of Honor.
In this update, many small details have been fixed regarding the controls in the menu and the game itself. Thank you very much for choosing my product, I will try to do everything that depends on me so that you have a pleasant time. Good luck, pilot!
- fixed the gamepad controller detection system
- adapted store management for the gamepad
- adapted site management for the gamepad
- adapted map management for the gamepad
- when moving to the garage and back, the mouse pointer takes a convenient position for navigation
- added dialogues of opponents after an unsuccessful round
- changed the brightness of the flash at the beginning of the round
- changed the bike control for the gamepad ( in the future I will add a manual for management )
- a new track has been written for the third zone
- work on interface sounds
- work on transition sounds
Changed files in this update