Stellar Bewitching (Remastered) update for 13 May 2024

Update 2.0!

Build 14348649 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 11:46:20 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New updates address the balance and difficulty of trash mobs, the optional boss, and more.

  • "Barrier" command now gives + 20 (+3%) EP upon use.
  • Elya's "Bubble Shield" skills now scale via MAT. (+ MAT x 3)
  • Elya and Floryn's starting spells scaling have been increased.
  • Thrash mobs' damage output has been lowered. (ATK and MAT decreased by 5-10)
  • Nightmare area dash restriction on first few maps have been removed.
  • Nightmare area's unavoidable battles have been reduced, EXP gained have been increased.
  • Nightmare area's final map will now allow players access to the shop and opportunities to grind.
  • Optional Superboss' HP lowered by 10000, ATK and MAT decreased by 5, AGI decreased by 10, and their "Crystal Encase" shield decreased from 4 down to 3.
  • Fixed some grammatical errors and redundant usage of proper nouns in dialogues.
  • Added ambient background music during boss cutscenes.
  • Fixed some tile issues in the desert map (2nd dungeon).

