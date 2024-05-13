Update 2.0!

New updates address the balance and difficulty of trash mobs, the optional boss, and more.
- "Barrier" command now gives + 20 (+3%) EP upon use.
- Elya's "Bubble Shield" skills now scale via MAT. (+ MAT x 3)
- Elya and Floryn's starting spells scaling have been increased.
- Thrash mobs' damage output has been lowered. (ATK and MAT decreased by 5-10)
- Nightmare area dash restriction on first few maps have been removed.
- Nightmare area's unavoidable battles have been reduced, EXP gained have been increased.
- Nightmare area's final map will now allow players access to the shop and opportunities to grind.
- Optional Superboss' HP lowered by 10000, ATK and MAT decreased by 5, AGI decreased by 10, and their "Crystal Encase" shield decreased from 4 down to 3.
- Fixed some grammatical errors and redundant usage of proper nouns in dialogues.
- Added ambient background music during boss cutscenes.
- Fixed some tile issues in the desert map (2nd dungeon).
