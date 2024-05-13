fixed perennial plants in greenhouse going into hibernation after harvesting
fixed Campaign panel covering watched resources
added ability to disable Soil Class, pH and Nitrogen in calculations in Free play
Fixed resource check for field to all warehouses in range instead only closest one
Fixed for ordering resources for field if resource is available in logistic hub
Farm Manager World update for 13 May 2024
Patch 0.8.20240513.313
fixed perennial plants in greenhouse going into hibernation after harvesting
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update