Farm Manager World update for 13 May 2024

Patch 0.8.20240513.313

13 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

fixed perennial plants in greenhouse going into hibernation after harvesting
fixed Campaign panel covering watched resources
added ability to disable Soil Class, pH and Nitrogen in calculations in Free play
Fixed resource check for field to all warehouses in range instead only closest one
Fixed for ordering resources for field if resource is available in logistic hub

Changed files in this update

