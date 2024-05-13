- Fixed a bug where settings/pause menu would react by holding the confirm button when it should not
- Lowered the Spin-Bounce attack cooldown
- Fixed the Time Trials rooms top-speed counter not working properly
- Improved the main menu settings a tiny bit
- Fixed where pins would be above the map UI
Lone Fungus update for 13 May 2024
1.1.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Lone Fungus Depot 1674781
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update