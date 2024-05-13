 Skip to content

Lone Fungus update for 13 May 2024

1.1.3

Build 14348558 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 11:32:06 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where settings/pause menu would react by holding the confirm button when it should not
  • Lowered the Spin-Bounce attack cooldown
  • Fixed the Time Trials rooms top-speed counter not working properly
  • Improved the main menu settings a tiny bit
  • Fixed where pins would be above the map UI

