 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

LightSup! update for 13 May 2024

🎮🌟 Big News, Gamers! 🌟🎮

Share · View all patches · Build 14348534 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 11:26:09 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

🎮🌟 Big News, Gamers! 🌟🎮
.
We're thrilled to announce that we're joining the Endless Replayability Festival! 🎉 Come and experience our game like never before with tons of exciting updates and new features. Don't miss your chance to dive into the action and see what surprises we have in the game for you!
.
👾 Joining our Community - Let’s make some epic gaming memories together! (Link in comment)
🚀 New Contents - More n fun to play more 🙂
.
Starting 13 - 20 May 2024 on Steam
.
📅 Mark your calendars and stay tuned for more details.

Changed depots in developer branch

View more data in app history for build 14348534
Windows macOS Depot 2266751
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link