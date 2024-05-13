Version 0.5111~0.5116 updated

What to fix:
- Fixed the issue where teeth and ears attacks would occur while sleeping.
- Fix the problem that the biological AI translation time is too long.
- Fixed the problem of water pool ground height in some unit groups.
4.Fix the sword BUFF problem.
- Fix the material problem of animal head statues.
- Solve the problem of soup cooking BUFF
- Fixed the problem of component buildings not being loaded.
- Fixed the problem that the moving mode cannot absorb buildings
- Fix the problem of incorrect rotation angle of products after drying on the drying rack
- Fixed the issue where task units may be generated incorrectly
- Fixed the problem that buildings cannot be absorbed
- Fixed the problem that creatures may fall to the ground and quickly recover blood and the AI is not loaded.
13.Fixed the problem of no collision body on bamboo stairs
update content:
- Optimize the performance of a large number of house buildings.
5.Add description display of difficulty selection
- Bags will not drop after the player dies on the easy difficulty level.
- Supplement the multilingualism of Heliconia
