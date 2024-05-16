Patch Notes [16.05.24]

The latest Disco Elysium update includes bug fixes for the following:
- Visible boxes in a few dialogues (while reading The Man from Hjelmdall, during the Tribunal, and in the final dialogue of the game).
- Arabic words and letters not displaying correctly in specific circumstances.
- Full stops and dashes displaying on the wrong side of numbers in dialogues.
- Errors with saving/loading right after quick-swapping between two different languages.
- The hover text "Uses Left" (e.g. for Substances) being displayed in the wrong colour.
- A minor visual menu overlap in the Thought Cabinet when playing with the biggest menu size setting.
- Dialogue text not displaying correctly when choosing what to paint on the wall.
- A text overlap in the "Thought Complete" screen when playing with a controller.
- Bonus text not being displayed correctly for the "White Mourning" thought.
- The remaining time displayed incorrectly on any unlocked but un-internalised thought.
- Extra quotation marks being displayed when speaking with The Deserter.
يشمل تحديث Disco Elysium الأخير إصلاحات أخطاء لما يلي:
الحوار الأخير للعبة).
لا تظهر بعض الكلمات والحروف العربية بشكل صحيح في بعض الحالات.
تُعرض النقاط والشرطات المائلة على الجانب الخطأ من الأرقام في مربعات الحوار.
أخطاء في الحفظ/التحميل مباشرة بعد التبديل السريع بين لغتين مختلفتين.
يتم عرض نص التمرير "مرات التعاطي المتبقية" (على سبيل المثال للمواد المخدرة) بلون خاطئ.
تتداخل قائمة مرئية صغيرة في كابينة الأفكار عند اللعب باستخدام إعداد أكبر حجم للقائمة.
لا يتم عرض نص الحوار بشكل صحيح عند اختيار ما تريد طلاءه على الحائط.
يتداخل النص في شاشة "اكتملت الفكرة" عند اللعب بوحدة التحكم.
لا يتم عرض النص الإضافي بشكل صحيح لفكرة "الحداد الأبيض".
يتم عرض الوقت المتبقي بشكل غير صحيح على أي فكرة مفتوحة ولكن غير مستوعبة.
يتم عرض علامات اقتباس إضافية عند التحدث مع الهارب.
