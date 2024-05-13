 Skip to content

BattleCore Arena update for 13 May 2024

Coming Soon

Coming Soon

Thanks for checking in! The Bordeaux studio is working hard on preparing everything for you.
We will be moving into Early access soon. In the meantime, you can already add the game to your wishlist

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2613870/BattleCore_Arena/

BattleCore Arena will be heavily dependant on your feedback and requests during this period, to ensure the game becomes what our community wants it to be.

While You're Waiting

In the meanwhile, please join our Discord server to chat with the rest of the fans and players from our previous workshops, and don't forget to wishlist!

You can also follow us on our social media channels, where we will start posting as soon as we have more news to communicate.

See you in the arena!

The BattleCore Arena Team

