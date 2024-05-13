Version 0.7.29 - Pathways to Endless Stories

Offsprings of the first men, once again, welcome back to another update! ːthetreeoflifeː

We're excited to celebrate the Endless Replayability Fest with a new update and a special 20% discount on Steam for newcomers to TFM’s Early Access journey. ːreexcitedː

As we pave the way for our next Major Update, we're thrilled to offer a sneak peek at the ongoing changes. Please note, the majority of the game’s content currently appears outdated, and in-development art assets may be visible throughout the user interface. ːnewquestː

It's been a transformative journey with weekly updates for over two years. Our commitment to transparency about our plans and daily tasks has been a cornerstone of our development process. However, this openness has also brought its challenges. We've learned that our community's feedback can sometimes diverge significantly from our initial expectations. Moving forward, we aim to better align our development with your feedback, embracing "listen, adapt, and execute" approach deeper, ensuring that every feature resonates with your expectations. ːFistpumpː

Here's a brief rundown of what’s ahead: We'll first finalize the newly implemented features by integrating their corresponding content into the game. Following this, we will introduce our restructured building categories—Craft, Collect, and Class—which are designed to streamline gameplay and enhance strategic decision-making. This update will also include a new system of Identifiers, where Tier and Color coding will clearly indicate the necessary stats for equipping and utilizing items. ːkrlvlupː

Changelog

version 0.7.28

◆ [Feature] Characters can now gain experience to their character stats to equip better items and use better consumables.

◆ [Content] Transmutation now uses Divine Favor instead of Magic Dust.

◆ [Balance] Threat modifier calculation is now multiplicative.

◆ [UI/UX] Summon Party button added to map object detail panel.

◆ [UI/UX] Modified the behavior and logic of the summon party button based on the player's faction and party status. The claim button is also updated based on the faction's claim status and the player's party combat state.

◆ [UI/UX] Party characters can now be summoned to the claimed constructions after completing their side objectives.

◆ [UI/UX] The game starts with side objectives revealed in the starting region if there are any.

◆ [UI/UX] Skill icons now display skill cooldowns to provide more accurate and detailed information.

◆ [UI/UX] New notification: Claim ready for a side objective.

◆ [UI/UX] Complete overhaul for the notifications and alerts, including their information, colors, tooltips, and icons.

◆ [UI/UX] Overhauled character movements and related indicators.

◆ [UI/UX] Track button added to map object detail panel.

◆ [UI/UX] Removed the list of constructions for the map view, now the top-left part of the map displays a map legend to help which icons represent what.

◆ [UI/UX] Refactored character stat tooltips to show stat experience.

◆ [UI/UX] Updated the map descriptions including recommendations to ease the selection for first-time players.

◆ [UI/UX] Complete overhaul for the keyboard shortcuts, removing unused bindings and cleaning the related structure.

◆ [Fix] Elder characters cannot be assigned to constructions anymore. Assigned characters retire from their assignments once they gain the elder trait.

◆ [Fix] Fixed an issue that occurs when a character dies but their father had died before they were born.

◆ [Fix] Fixed summon party button being visible on non-main constructions.

◆ [Fix] Fixed an issue where the codex panel is opened via the question mark icon on top right.

◆ [Fix] Fixed an issue where path reward tooltips pile up on each other when selecting multiple trait level rewards one after another.

◆ [Fix] FactionConstructionDoesNotExist prerequisite now checks for rewarded map objects as well.

◆ [Fix] Adjusted the logic to check if a construction is built or unlocked based on the faction id; for the player's faction, it checks if the construction is built or unlocked, and for other factions, it checks if the entity has the construction.

◆ [Fix] Prevented the elder characters from breeding.

◆ [Fix] Fixed tracked main construction name persisting on screen after restarting the game.

version 0.7.29

◆ [Feature] New Tutorial feature accessible using the F12 key, which displays key buttons for game features and controls on a single screen.

◆ [Feature] New Tips feature accessible using the F11 key, providing guidance on gameplay flow, concepts, and how to play.

◆ [Balance] Randomization of newborn genders is not completely random anymore; opposite gender will be forced to be born if consecutive babies of the same gender appear.

◆ [Balance] Dropped items from settlers now go straight to the stockpile.

◆ [Balance] A new trait introduced to control which enemies drop their equipment upon death.

◆ [UI/UX] Overhauled almost every aspect of the game editor with the goal of clearing unused objects, updating fields based on recent changes, and fixing inconsistencies.

◆ [UI/UX] Implemented CharacterAssignedToConstruction objective.

◆ [UI/UX] Implemented CharacterAddedToParty objective.

◆ [UI/UX] Implemented PartyRaised objective.

◆ [UI/UX] Implemented FactionCharacterLootsDoodadDefinition objective.

◆ [UI/UX] Implemented SkillAddedToSkillBar objective.

◆ [UI/UX] Implemented CharacterBound, CharacterBred, CharacterInspired objectives.

◆ [UI/UX] Implemented TrackFaction objective.

◆ [UI/UX] Overhauled main menu and game settings.

◆ [UI/UX] Build and Character panel buttons now display icons.

◆ [UI/UX] Elder, Adult, Child, and Total settlement character counts are now displayed below the Characters panel button.

◆ [UI/UX] Empty, Full, and Total settlement building counts are now displayed below the Build panel button.

◆ [UI/UX] If all Base buildings have been constructed, clicking the Build button will directly open the Reward tab instead of the Base tab.

◆ [UI/UX] Autosave interval option implemented.

◆ [Fix] Prevented track button from showing up on doodad detail panels.

◆ [Fix] Fixed top bar buttons still having focus after clicking and moving the mouse elsewhere.

◆ [Fix] Fixed summon party button being visible on Gathering Tree's detail panel.

◆ [Fix] Fixed track button tooltip remaining on screen after clicking track button.

◆ [Fix] Fixed character detail panel buff, debuff, and need indicators being placed far left of the panel.

◆ [Fix] Improvements and fixes for the TAB keyboard shortcut, now correctly switches between characters.

◆ [Fix] Fixed trait level up reward randomization on reroll.

◆ [Fix] Fixed tooltips for transmutation items.

◆ [Fix] Fixed rewarded map objects count calculation for the production panel.

◆ [Fix] Fixed Memoria's starting characters' dialogue.

◆ [Fix] Fixed an issue where dismantled map objects undergo another requirement check when built again.

◆ [Fix] Fixed doodad progress durations.

◆ [Fix] Fixed updating empty and occupied construction count when a character's assignment is changed.

◆ [Fix] Fixed rewarded constructions being marked as locked when construction placement is canceled and production panel reopens.

◆ [Fix] Fixed effect area instances not being found issue on map unloaded.

◆ [Fix] Clearing character's outfit slots when character dies.

◆ [Fix] Fixed invaders icon not being visible after game is loaded.

We've updated the roadmap to reflect these changes. Post-update, we'll focus on gathering your feedback for further balance adjustments, content enhancements, and final polish in preparation for the full release. ːkrheroesː

Enjoy the Endless Replayability Festival on Steam, and here’s to many more hours of adventure and fun!

Have a fantastic week, and we'll see you in the next update! ːSmallRedHeartː