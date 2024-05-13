 Skip to content

Sumorbit update for 13 May 2024

Update 1.4.0

13 May 2024

  • Multiplayer has been renamed to "Sumo" and is now the top option under "Play game"
  • New "Add players" menu as the top option under "Ready actions" in the Sumo lobby when only one player has joined
  • "Quick reset speedrun" option under campaign settings. It adds the ability to reset progress on the current profile in the pause menu.
  • "Next Mission" option in the campaign pause menu
  • Fixed bugs related to moving to the next mission without going back to mission select
  • Grabbing a player that ring bounces reduces maximum grab time by half rather than a full grab release
  • Higher contrast for stat value selectors

