- Multiplayer has been renamed to "Sumo" and is now the top option under "Play game"
- New "Add players" menu as the top option under "Ready actions" in the Sumo lobby when only one player has joined
- "Quick reset speedrun" option under campaign settings. It adds the ability to reset progress on the current profile in the pause menu.
- "Next Mission" option in the campaign pause menu
- Fixed bugs related to moving to the next mission without going back to mission select
- Grabbing a player that ring bounces reduces maximum grab time by half rather than a full grab release
- Higher contrast for stat value selectors
Sumorbit update for 13 May 2024
Update 1.4.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
