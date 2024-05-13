 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Voice Love on Air update for 13 May 2024

OST is now available on major music platforms!

Share · View all patches · Build 14348120 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 10:46:14 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The OST for 'Voice Love on Air' is finally available on various music platforms! Search for 'Voice Love on Air' to listen!
Featuring the theme song sung by Shawn Christmas and game music composed by rizet Tsen, totaling 28 tracks all released!
Feel free to listen and like! Relive the touching moments of the game through music...

Listening link:

Changed depots in develop branch

View more data in app history for build 14348120
Depot 2321121
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link