OST is now available on major music platforms!

The OST for 'Voice Love on Air' is finally available on various music platforms! Search for 'Voice Love on Air' to listen!
Featuring the theme song sung by Shawn Christmas and game music composed by rizet Tsen, totaling 28 tracks all released!
Feel free to listen and like! Relive the touching moments of the game through music...
Listening link:
- Apple Music：► https://music.apple.com/tw/album/voice-love-on-air-original-game-soundtrack/1745464316
- KKBOX：► https://www.kkbox.com/tw/tc/album/CnF8vtVV4d6Z1i3vOr
- Spotify：► https://open.spotify.com/album/777nSC6KsrpW86X42qmXYY
- LINE MUSIC：► https://music-tw.line.me/album/7451438
- Amazon Music：► https://music.amazon.ca/albums/B0D3PV9YQ5
- Zing MP3：► https://zingmp3.vn/album/Voice-Love-On-Air-Original-Game-Soundtrack-Shawn-Christmas/6C0D8IBF.html
- YouTube Music：► https://music.youtube.com/browse/MPREb_JlToNue1KV0
