Fighting for Singleship update for 13 May 2024

Quality of Life Update

13 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

quality of life updates

added a setting window for the user to be able to modify the game master volume
added a single time tutorial popup at the beginning of your first level
added other small fixes:)

