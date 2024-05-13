Update 0.391 Release Notes:

Aircraft will now raise and lower their landing gear according to the situation. Traffic Removal Option (Test Mode Only): We understand that in test mode, some traffic may exhibit unexpected behavior or stop responding to commands. We apologize for any inconvenience. To minimize this issue, you can now use the traffic removal option from the hand menu.

We appreciate your continued support and feedback as we strive to improve the simulator. Please take some time to test out these new features and let us know your thoughts. Your input helps us make the simulator even better for everyone. Thank you!